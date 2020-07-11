1/1
Elizabeth (Hull) Newman
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our wonderful mother, grandmother and aunt, Elizabeth, known as Betty Newman (nee Hull), on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in her 98th year. Native of St. Catharines, but spent her retirement home years in Muskoka, predeceased by her husband James (Jim) Newman and late brother David Hull (Helen) of St. Catharines. Much loved mother of Suzie Newman, Chris Newman-Kawa, (deceased George Kawa), Paddy Newman (Paul Szeps) and Terry Newman. Proud grandmother of Tyler Kawa, Hailey Hutchinson, Stevie Newman Szeps, Jack Hutchinson and Cary Newman Szeps. Due to the present health limitations, a celebration of life and interment will take place whenever possible.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
