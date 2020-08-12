1/1
Elizabeth "Diane" ORR
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of 'Di' with her loving partner by her side, after a long illness, on Sunday August 09th, 2020. She was in her 79th year. Beloved spouse and best friend to Toby for 34 years. Cherished mother to Wade, Kevin and Brad Orr. Special Grandma to her 5 grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Sylvia Ducharm and Doreen Juniper. She is predeceased by her parents Jack and Annie Veale, brothers Bill and Ted Veale and her sister Dorothy (the late Don) Brown. Her family would like to extend a heartfelt 'Thank You' to Doctor David Rosa and Xue Yan R.N. for their care and compassion. In keeping with Di's wishes cremation has taken place. Her life will be celebrated with her family in Kingston at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations to the Lung Association or the Shriners Hospitals will be appreciated. You are invited to share valued memories on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
