Since the devastating loss of my beloved wife, Elizabeth 'Diane' Orr, these last few weeks have been difficult, to say the least. I would like to thank everyone for the heartwarming wishes of sympathy that I have received. Diane was the light of my life, as she was to many others. Her life will never be forgotten, and I know she will continue to live on through us. We were blessed to have known such an incredible lady, our 'Lady Di,' may she rest in paradise. Forever my love, Tobe & Family

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 9, 2020.
