Peacefully at home on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the age of 60. Loving sister of Marie (late Arthur) Perry, Judith Lethby, Roberta Parry, Linda Dawson. Predeceased by parents Robert & Seconda 'Sunnie' Lethby. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or service. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold.



