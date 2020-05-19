Peacefully in Sydney, Australia. The cherished youngest daughter of June and (the late) George Howard. Beloved sister to Cathy (Tony Smith) and Jane. Dear wife of Rob Coleman and loving mother to Jack and Abby. Devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews in Canada and Australia, and mama to her dog Ziggy. Beth was born in St. Catharines, Ontario. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Western Ontario in 1984 before moving to Toronto to follow a career in advertising. She met Rob in 1993 and later joined him in California; there were many happy years spent in Sausalito and San Rafael. The family moved to Sydney, Australia in 2009. Beth treasured her friends and relished the chance for a good chat over a soy latte (with stevia) or an excellent glass of red wine. Beth was an avid reader and a lover of movies. One could always count on her to give the best recommendations. Beth was a great companion, a witty, talented writer and she was a kindred soul to many. She adored sitting outside on warm summer evenings and in front of a fire on winter's night. Beth loved living near the ocean. She was always happiest on a beach looking out at the waves. She was taken from us far too early by cancer. Beth was a generous spirit who will be profoundly missed by her many friends and family. A celebration of Beth's life will take place at a later date in Toronto, Ontario and Sydney, New South Wales.



