|
|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Loving and devoted wife of 57 years to Pat Ventresca. Dear mother of Kathryn Nero (Rob) and predeceased by her son James (1965). Cherished grandmother of Jaimes Nero. Sadly missed by her brother John Green (Colleen). Loving sister-in-law to Diane Lauzon (Ernie). Elizabeth began her teaching career in Crystal Beach the year 1958 and went on to teach at Ross Public School in Welland till her time of retirement at Gordon Public School in the year of 1994. Elizabeth loved to sew, bake, knit and was an avid online shopper. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Doctors and nursing staff at St. Joseph's Hospital for their outstanding care and compassion. Family and friends will be received at the PEDLAR FUNERAL HOME, 1292 Pelham Street, Fonthill on Wednesday, February 5th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The Memorial service will take place at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1577 Pelham Street, Fonthill on Thursday, February 6th beginning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House or the St. Joseph's Nephrology Department. Online condolences may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 4, 2020