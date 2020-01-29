|
|
|
Passed away on January 25, 2020 at the St. Catharines General Hospital at the age of 85 years. She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband Robert D. Weir (2018). Dear mother of Peter, Heather (Doug) MacNeil, Holly (Tim) Carroll, and John. Loving grandmother to Graham, Kevin, Andrew, Matthew, Danielle and Valerie. She will also be sadly missed by her sister Lindsay Robertson and many great-grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be held at Victoria Lawn Cemetery, 432 Queenston St., St. Catharines, Ontario (905-682-5311) on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. Those wishing to attend please gather at the Queenston Street cemetery gates at 9:50 a.m. Memorial donations in Elizabeth's memory to a would be appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted to Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel (905-684-6346).
Online tributes may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 29, 2020