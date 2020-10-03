1/1
Ellen Clayton (Caito) SOYKA
With profound sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Ellen Clayton Soyka at the Hamilton General Hospital, with family by her side on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in her 65th year. Ellen was the beloved wife of Thomas for 42 years. Much loved mother of Matthew (Ashley) and Sarah (Marco). Cherished "Granny" of Mia, Jett, Maddy, Swaye and Melanie, whom she loved "to the moon and back." Predeceased by her father Cosmo Caito of Buffalo, NY, and her siblings, Paul and Susan and brother-in-law Ronnie. She leaves behind a large extended family including Thomas's siblings; David and Virginia Gillan, Robert and Donna Soyka and Beverly Soyka (Larry Kamineski). She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many close friends whom she adored. She will be deeply missed by her dogs; Sammy and Mieka. Ellen had a long career in retail, most recently as a manager at Pandora. She loved most spending time with her grandchildren, entertaining her friends, golfing and gardening. She was a passionate, generous, selfless, talented woman who had a great sense of humour. She always knew just what to say, no matter the circumstance. Her family was her main priority and her endless love will never be forgotten. She has left a hole in our hearts that will never be replaced. In honouring Ellen's wishes a private family service will take place. Memorial donations to Brain Tumour Association of Canada in Ellen's honour. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Considerate Cremation & Burial Services Inc.
1-52 Scott Street West
St. Catharines, ON L2R 1C9
289-362-1144
