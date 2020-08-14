Ellen Duly (nee Cunningham)

Peacefully surrounded with love and her family, Ellen passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Welland Hospital, at the age of 82. She has been reunited with her husband Wilfred (2016). Loving and devoted mother of Brad (Kathleen) Little, Catherine Cunningham (Sean Perry), Carrie (Angelo) Zeffiro, John (Sharon) Cunningham, and Linda Cunningham. Fun and cherished Nana of Cara, James, Daniel, Drew, Kristina and Olivia. Ellen will be remembered by her sister-in-law, Dianne Cunningham, by her stepchildren, Marilyn (Jim) Colbert, Lois (Tom) Peskitt, Glen Duly, and also by her nephews and nieces; Jonathan, Rebekah, Susan, Kathleen, Maureen, Michael, Lauren, and Darren (1993). She was predeceased by her sisters Joyce and June, and by her twin brother Earl. Ellen was a gentle and kind lady whose beloved personality grew on everyone she met. Her vocation in life was being a dedicated and wonderful mother, and eventually she naturally took on the role as Nana. Our mom created a loving home which often had music playing in the background and some candy jars of Jujubes or an assortment of licorice. An incredibly important part of Ellen's life was that she was a woman of faith. She was a long-time member of St. Andrew's United Church and will be missed by her friends from church. Above all, Ellen was generous in giving her time to family, this is when you would truly see her glow! Ellen enjoyed countless hours of playing cards, creatively making crafts and colouring. Mom loved celebrations, whether it was birthdays, Christmas, or Easter. Any reason for her family to come together was a big deal! Though our hearts are sad as we say goodbye to our wonderful mother and Nana, we are blessed to have a lifetime of loving memories. The family is eternally grateful for the loving care mom received at the River Road Retirement Home for nearly five years. You kept her safe and happy, for this we are thankful. In accordance with Ellen's wishes, cremation has taken place and arrangements are entrusted with Essentials Cremation and Burial Services. A Celebration of Ellen's life will be held at Club Italia, 2525 Montrose Road, Niagara Falls, on Monday, August 17, 2020. A family gathering will begin at 10am and a service will take place at 11am. Following the ceremony, an interment will be held at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens, Hwy 20, Fonthill. In accordance with Ontario's provincial rules regarding COVID-19, attendance is limited to 100 people for outdoor gatherings. If you wish to attend Ellen's memorial service, please RSVP to Essentials by calling 905-354-2133. Masks are not mandatory while outdoors, though they are encouraged. Attendance, social distancing will be monitored and enforced. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations given to Project Share (online) would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be shared on Ellen's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com
.