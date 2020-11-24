Born on December 1, 1920 and passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020. He is predeceased by his wives Dorothy (Beach) and Mary Lou (Putney). He is survived by his children Sheila, Rick (Cheryl) and Dave (Judy). Ed also leaves behind many grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Ed was born and raised in Stevensville, Ontario. The son of Howard and Ester Bertran. He worked with his father from a young age in the blacksmith shop , shoeing horses and welding various fabrications. At the age of 16 he attended the Lincoln school of welding in Cleveland, Ohio, where he further learned the skill of welding. In 1940 he was hired by Horton Steel Works in Fort Erie and began his 43 year career. Retiring in 1983, Ed enjoyed his residence for 53 years, on the Niagara River, spending many hours maintaining his gardens, cutting grass and snow blowing into his mid 90's. An appreciation to the nurses at GNGH, 1st floor, Unit "C" for their compassionate care and special appreciation and to Ed's daughter Shelia for her loving care of our dad living with him for the last 10 months. Benner Funeral Services, Fort Erie, entrusted with arrangements. A private family Graveside Service will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Sherkston where he will be laid to rest next to his wife Dorothy. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca