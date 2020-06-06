Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, June 3rd 2020 at the age of 92. Elly, beloved wife of the late Karol (1986). Cherished mother of Monika (husband Stephen Cohen) and Glenn Ladenberger. Precious grandmother of Karlee Humphrey. A private service was held at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346). Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 6, 2020.