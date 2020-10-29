It is with heavy hearts the family of Eloise Diebel would like to announce her passing on October 27, 2020 in her 99th year at Niagara Falls General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Howard in 1987. Eloise was the loving mother of her daughter, Nancy (Bruce) of Niagara Falls. Eloise is survived by her brother Vincent Thwaites who resides in Tabor Manor and many nieces and nephews. She loved playing piano, reading books, gardening, oil painting, and all animals especially cats and horses. Eloise also enjoyed travelling extensively with her daughter, Nancy. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. As per Eloise's wishes, cremation has taken place and the family will receive guests for visitation at the funeral home on Friday, 6th of November, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11:00 a.m. at George Darte Funeral Home with an inurnment at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Jordan Station. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sick Childrens' Hospital or the Humane Society of St. Catharines. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - Funeral attendance is limited to 65 attendees. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and physical distancing for the health and safety of our staff and guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral MUST wear a mask.