Passed away peacefully at the United Mennonite Home on Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was 79 years old. Although the last few years were challenging, Elsa stayed positive and strong in her faith. Elsa also maintained the sparkle in her eyes and her knowing, good humour throughout. She was the beloved wife of Harald (passed away in 2016) and dear mother of Bruno (Dana), Martin (Paulina) and Elke. She loved being an Oma to Jacob, Lukas, Quinten and Emilia and Sofia and Nicolas. Elsa's sparkle lives on in them. Her brother Ulrich (Christa) preceded her in death. She is survived by brothers Dieter (Ursula), Norbert (Elena) and her sister Marianne. Although we would love to celebrate her life with her many friends and colleagues and all of those that would like to support her family at this time we are having a small, invitation only grave side service on December 8, 2020 at Niagara Lake Shore Cemetery, 1483 Lakeshore Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake. We will remember and celebrate Elsa's life when we can all get together again freely and safely. If desired, memorial donations can be made to M.C.C. https://donate.mcccanada.ca/cart/checkout
Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca