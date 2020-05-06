In her 87th year, passed away peacefully with her son Robert by her side, April 28, 2020 at the Welland General Hospital. Elsie is survived by her son Robert, daughter-in-law Lisa Marie, granddaughters Abigail and Amelia, brother-in-law Joe Toth and sister-in-law Lorna Breitenbach. Elsie and her twin brother Ernie were the youngest of seven siblings. Elsie and Ernie were born at the Welland County General Hospital November 25, 1933. Elsie was raised in Fenwick and moved to the farm in Welland and later in 1950 her father built her forever home in Welland. Elsie married Russell T. Graham in January 1959 and had one son Robert. Elsie and Russell were married 51 glorious years. Elsie worked for the CN Rail for 40 years as a Train Car Controller, starting at the age of 16, in the Welland and Port Robinson stations, until she retired in 1990. Elsie was a very talented Hungarian cook hosting many dinner parties, she loved crafting, sewing, gardening, sitting on her front porch, but the most important thing to her was her family. She had two granddaughters she loved to spoil and many nieces and nephews. Elsie is predeceased by her parents Alex Breitenbach and Mary Novak also step mother Mary Zolomy. As well her brothers and sisters Alex Breitenbach (Mary), Helen Meszaros (Zoltan), Mary Toth, Elizabeth Slevar (Rudolph), Roy Breitenbach, Ernie Breitenbach (Joyce), her husband Russell, twin grandsons Adam and Alex, nephew Ken Breitenbach and great-nephew Brad Elder. Elsie will be truly and lovingly missed by her son Robert, daughter-in-law Lisa Marie, granddaughters Abigail and Amelia and many loving nieces and nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. With extreme love and appreciation to her best friends of 81 years Alice Simpson who made an astounding effort to be there when Elsie needed her the most. That bone broth soup that healed Elsie, will never be forgotten. Thank you to the Welland Hospital and ECU doctors and staff, and to Annette Liebauw. We lost an amazing member of our family but Heaven gained an Angel. Internment has taken place May 1st at Pleasantview cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later and safer date. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Diabetes Association or the Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street, Welland. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 6, 2020.