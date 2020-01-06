|
Suddenly, with family by her side, on January 2, 2020 at the age of 86. Predeceased by her husband Donald. Loving mother of John (late Shirley), JoAnn MacLeod (Dale), Cindy Paquette (Nicholas) and Bob (Theresa). Proud grandmother of James (Heather), Lisa (Aiden), Darcy (Brenda), Darryl (Heather), Derek (Stephanie), Jessica (Gerald), Callie (Todd), Robyn (Josh), Dan, Katie, Michael (Mina) and Amanda ( Dragutin). Cherished great grandmother of 21 with two more on the way. She will be missed by her special niece Joan (Skip). Survived by many nieces and nephews. Elsie was a long time Stamford Lioness member and a long-time member of Christ Church. She was the previous owner of D & E Mart, Niagara Falls and managed Treasures and Triffles Gift Shop for 16 years. She served her community with pride, being passionate about sewing, being a lioness and serving in her church congregation. Friends are invited to call at Morse & Son Funeral Home, 5917 Main Street on Wednesday, January 8th from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. A Lioness service will be held on Wednesday evening at 7 o'clock. A celebration of her life will be held at Christ Church, 4750 Zimmerman Ave, Niagara Falls on Thursday, January 9th at 1 o'clock. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Stamford Lions, Christ Church or Sick Kids. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com.