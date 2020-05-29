Elsie MICHAEL
Passed away peacefully at Northland Pointe on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Roswell (Gus) Michael (1999), loving mother of Ronnie (Kathy) Michael, Lorie (Mike) Carver, Maureen (Ted) Miskolczi, the late Ellayn Jane (Tom Winger), dear grandmother of Danny, Cherri, Kim, Kevin, Bryan, Sheila, Teddy, Ronnie, Kathy, Kerrie and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by several nieces and nephews in England. She volunteered at Portal Village for 30 years and was a member of St. James and St. Brendan Anglican Church. Cremation has taken place. There will be a private family graveside service at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Northland Pointe Auxiliary. Arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 29, 2020.
