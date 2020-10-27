Robbins, Elsie Sedbina (formerly Duncan, née Rich), 96, of Fort Erie, ON, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020. Elsie was born in Preston ON to Paul Rich (orig. Galagin) of Belarus, and Georgina (née Simmers) of Montreal, on April 2, 1924. Elsie worked as Dr. Railton's medical secretary in Welland for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed singing in choir, Blossom Sunday, animals - especially horses, dogs and cats. She maintained interest in her eastern European heritage and Scottish culture through extended family, and shared this love with her children and grandchildren. Elsie is survived by her son Charlie Duncan of Penetanguishene, and daughter Diane Duncan of Ridgeway, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Elsie is predeceased by spouse Frank Robbins and first spouse Robert Lemon Duncan, and her sister Florence (Herbert) Walker. Memorial donations may be made to the Ontario Humane Society in lieu of flowers. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Maple Park and Crescent Park Lodge for their excellent care. Williams Funeral Services entrusted with private arrangements with burial to take place at Doan's Ridge Cemetery, 785 Ridge Rd., Welland, ON.



