1/1
Elsie Sedbina ROBBINS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robbins, Elsie Sedbina (formerly Duncan, née Rich), 96, of Fort Erie, ON, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020. Elsie was born in Preston ON to Paul Rich (orig. Galagin) of Belarus, and Georgina (née Simmers) of Montreal, on April 2, 1924. Elsie worked as Dr. Railton's medical secretary in Welland for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed singing in choir, Blossom Sunday, animals - especially horses, dogs and cats. She maintained interest in her eastern European heritage and Scottish culture through extended family, and shared this love with her children and grandchildren. Elsie is survived by her son Charlie Duncan of Penetanguishene, and daughter Diane Duncan of Ridgeway, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Elsie is predeceased by spouse Frank Robbins and first spouse Robert Lemon Duncan, and her sister Florence (Herbert) Walker. Memorial donations may be made to the Ontario Humane Society in lieu of flowers. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Maple Park and Crescent Park Lodge for their excellent care. Williams Funeral Services entrusted with private arrangements with burial to take place at Doan's Ridge Cemetery, 785 Ridge Rd., Welland, ON.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved