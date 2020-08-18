Elvera WATSON

Suddenly at her home on Sunday August 16, 2020 in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Roy Watson (2013). Dear mother of Ronald (Colleen), Timothy (Susan),the late Bob (1998), and daughter-in-law Margaret Watson. She will be missed by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by 3 brothers and 5 sisters. Elvera is at the Morse & Son Funeral Home 5917 Main Street, Niagara Falls. A private family Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday August 20, 2020. Interment at Niagara Lakeshore Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated by the family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com