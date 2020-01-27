|
Passed away peacefully at his home on Friday January 24, 2020 at the age of 91, in the loving arms of his daughter Patti. Beloved husband of the late Elsie McGregor (2002) and dearly loved father-in-law of John Bradshaw. Predeceased by his sister Alice Rehel, brother Ivan and his Godson/nephew Kerry Rehel. Al was born in Barachois, Quebec and came to Niagara Falls from Montreal in 1950. Al was employed at Rosbergs Department Store in the Menswear department for 39 years and provided exceptional customer sales and service to his many customers. Al's passion was retail sales and to make his customers happy every time, the ultimate salesman. Al was a very proud member of the Knights of Columbus, a past Grand Knight of K of C Council #1652, and a member of the 4th Degree, being a past Faithful Navigator. Al was a dedicated member of Big Brothers of Canada and a national Board Director, providing leadership and outstanding involvement in Big Brothers conventions across Canada. He was a longtime and faithful member of St. Thomas More Church, serving as an usher and was also a volunteer at Red Cross blood clinics. Al's unique sense of style, his sincere generosity and outgoing personality will be missed by his many friends and relatives. He loved people and people loved him. His genuine kindness and happy spirit will be forever missed. Al's many years of dedicated service and personal contributions to the organizations he served and to the community have been appreciated and recognized, He is a true loss to many. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls visiting Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A celebration of Al's life will take place on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the Loretto Chapel of the funeral home. At Al's request cremation will follow. In memory of Al donations to Big Brothers Canada would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com. Our hearts are broken. We will love you forever my Darling. Rest in peace Daddy
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 27, 2020