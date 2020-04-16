|
|
With saddened hearts we announce the passing of our mother, Emelda Grenier, in her 92nd year on Thursday, April 9th at Royal Rose Place. She is reunited with her beloved late husband Léo Grenier. Born on July 23, 1928 in Lavigne, Ontario, Emelda was the third of six children born to Ovila St. Georges and Fabiola Rivet. Cherished mother of Roger (Suzanne), Réjean (late Faye) daughter Lorraine Santone (Peter), Denis (Joanne), Jerry, Larry (Rose Ann), Ronald and Michel. She leaves fond memories for her ten grandchildren, Chantal (Mark), Devin, Danielle (George), Tina (Dale), Melissa (Phil), Kim, Patrick, Hali, Justin, and Ashley as well as her fourteen great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings, Lucia Roy, Reine-Aimeé Lacaille, Fleurange Hérard, Fernand St. Georges, and Cleo St Georges. A very caring mother, she spent most of her life caring for her eight children and in her retirement enjoying the trips "up North", playing cards and bingo and cherishing time with family and friends. Special thanks to the management team, the staff, the PSWs for their care and compassion and to the Life Enrichment Staff, Carina and Mike at Royal Rose Place who patiently arranged our virtual visits that allowed us to say our last goodbyes. A private gravesite service and a celebration of Life for Emelda Grenier will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Welland Funeral Home, 827 East Main St Welland. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Royal Rose Place or to the Canadian Diabetes Association.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 16, 2020