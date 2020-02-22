|
To our beautiful Mom, Emilia. This year February 23rd, would have been your 104th birthday. Not a day goes by when you are not in our hearts and thoughts. You were a wonderful Mom, Grandmother and friend. We are fortunate to have so many wonderful memories that we can share and pass on through our children and their children. We miss seeing your beautiful smile and the sound of your voice. Forever in our hearts, love Pasquale (Jean), Robert (Anita), Mary, Angela (Frank), John (Janet), Antonella, Serenina, Jill and all of your grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 22, 2020