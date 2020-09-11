1/1
Emily (Comeau) HANOVER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Eventide Home on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late John (1972) and loving mother of Marion Hanover (Jamie McKinnon), Ann Hanover, Carolyn Hanover (Jamie McCahill). Dear grandmother of Jeff McKinnon, Justin Hanover, Kiera McCahill and Jenna McCahill. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Jackie Wright, Phyllis Daigle, brother-in-law Ralph Davey and many nieces and nephews. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Sunday 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church. The Rite of Committal will follow at Fairview Cemetery, where she will be reunited with her beloved husband. In memory of Mrs. Hanover, memorial contributions may be made to Eventide Home, and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patterson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved