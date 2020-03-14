|
|
1916-2020 On March 12, 2020 our hearts were mixed with sadness and thanksgiving, as we marked the passing of Emily Louise Laing, who lived with us for over one hundred and three years. Born in Glasgow, Scotland on May 7, 1916, she travelled to Canada with her parents William and Sarah Mathieson to Welland which was to be her home for over 90 years. She was happily married to Wesley Laing and was a loving mother to her children Tim (Lee) and Terry (Karen). She loved being with her grandchildren, Scott (Michelle Prostran) Laing, Josh (Shyla Brennon) Laing and Rebecca (Scott) Whiting. Her long life extended to love five great grandchildren who remain very special. Emily's life centred around First Baptist Church in Welland where she sang in the choir, served in the Women's Association and brought many casseroles to church functions. Later in life she enjoyed singing with the Velvetones until she moved to the Ellington Retirement Home in Guelph. Many thanks to the staff there whom she considered her family. She loved her Lord and is now with Him, singing as she goes. Predeceased by her husband Wesley (2002), son Timothy (2013), parents, sisters Lily and Billy and brother Jim. Her many family and friends will remember Emily for her smile and words of encouragement. Visitation will be on March 17th at H.L. Cudney Funeral Home (241 West Main Street, Welland, Ontario) from 1:30 p.m. until the start of the memorial service at 2:30 p.m. Interment has already taken place. Memorial donation to the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 14, 2020