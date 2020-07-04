1/1
Emma Marie "Marie" Kelly
In her own style, at home with family, Marie Kelly died on Sunday, June 28, 2020, age 86. Marie was born on the Havill family farm near Sweets Corners in Rainham Township, Haldimand, attending one-room schoolhouses and then Dunnville High School. At DHS she met John Kelly whom she married in 1952, soon after graduating. The two moved to Toronto to pursue post-secondary studies and then back to Dunnville to start a family. She leaves behind her three sons Richard (Karen Dickhout), Brett (Christine) and Paul (Paula Wansbrough). She was the loving grandmother of Rachel (Matthew Piper), Alex, Sam and Jude. She was predeceased by John in 2000 and by her four siblings, Birge, Ross, Robert and Margaret (Rowe). She is survived by her stepsister Patricia Drynan (née Austin). Marie worked at the CIBC branch in Dunnville and then Grandview Lodge for 20 years until her retirement. She was a skier, suntan veteran and event organizer who could fill a room with 150 on three days' notice because no one could say no to her. Known for her striking looks, elegance, and unerring sense of style combined with an unpretentious and kind disposition, she will be mourned by many bridge partners, friends and admirers. Cremation has taken place. No service will be held. However, those comfortable with social distancing are welcome to visit the family home in Dunnville for a martini in remembrance. As a tribute, play something by Leonard Cohen and play it loud. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dunnville Library online at www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/haldimand-county-public-library-boardOnline. Condolences www.jwhartfuneralhome.com

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 4, 2020.
