|
|
Emma passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020, 2 weeks shy of her 95th birthday, at Bella Senior Care in Niagara Falls. Beloved wife of the late Bernard (2009) and loving mother to Carmel (Gary) and Mona (Tim) and Gisele (late - Roland). Cherished grandmother to Ashleigh (Shane), Meaghan (Daryl), Lindsay (Greg), Patrick, Michelle (Sam), Denis (Selena), Sylvie (Carlo) and great grandmother to Lily, Daxton, Levi, Colton, Gabriella, Mattis and Sandrine. Emma was one of nine siblings. She is survived by her sisters Patsy (late - Gaetan) in Montreal and Lillian (Romeo) in Boston and her brother Laurent (Leonie) in New Brunswick. She is pre-deceased by her brothers Patrick, John, Edmond and her sisters Lydia, and Mona. Emma will be deeply missed by her many nieces and nephews. She was a long-time member of St. Alfred's Catholic Church and the Catholic Women's League. Emma enjoyed baking and sewing for her children and grandchildren. Loved her flower and vegetable gardens. Grandma made the best homemade bread and meat pies. She will be deeply missed by all her family in Ontario and New Brunswick. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St,. St. Catharines, Ont. Private services will be held due to the present Covid-19 protocols in place. In Emma's memory, the Breen family would appreciate donations to the Fighting Blindness Canada - FBC and to Sick Kids Hospital. On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 21, 2020