Trusting in a merciful God and the promise of eternal life first promised at baptism, our family, with heavy hearts, announce the sudden passing of our beloved husband, loving Papa, brother and uncle Enrico Antonio "Tony" and known to so many as "Uncle Tone" Passero. Precious husband of 41 plus years to Carmelina, (known by her husband as the "Lovely Carmeline"). Adoring Papa to Fr. Rico, Anthony, and Daniel. Precious son of the late Giovanni and Ermelinda Passero. Loving son-in-law of Cristina (and the late Antonio) Arcaro. Dear brother of Nicolina (the late Pasquale) Carrelli, the late Vincenzo "Vince" (Tina) Passero, Gennaro "Gerry" (Ofelia) Passero, Vito (the late Vittoria "Vickie") Passero, the late Giuseppe "Joe" (Lilia) Passero, Maria (Adelio) Mastrangelo, Gaetana "Tina" (Bruno) Sardella, Ada "Ida" (Vince) Mancini and brother in law to Michele "Mike" (the late Angiolina "Angie"), and Liberina "Betty" (Nick) Colaneri. Lovingly remembered by many godchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family and friends. Tony had a love for family, faith, music - and we know he was the life of the party! He loved everyone in a unique and intimate way. He was "Uncle Tone" to all who knew him and loved to travel with his wife and sons, enjoy a good BBQ or meal with those he loved, and had a passion for life. Tony will be at St. Alfred's Church, 272 Vine Street, St. Catharines, where the Passero family will receive family and friends on Thursday and Friday from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 7:00-9:00 p.m. Vigil prayers will be held at the church on Friday at 4:00 p.m. Under current pandemic conditions, regulations have been set in place, that limit the number of visitors allowed in the church at a given time. All visitors must wear a face mask and practice physical distancing (visit thebao.ca or call funeral home for further information). Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 3 at 11:00 a.m. As attendance for mass is limited, attendees must pre-register at https://www.morseandson.com/memorials/enrico-passero/4345843/index.php . Live-stream of the Mass will be available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKUtjoANka8 Private Rite of Committal and entombment will follow at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish may make a memorial donation to St. Alfred's Church. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 1, 2020.
