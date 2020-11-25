- Passed away peacefully at Martindale Gardens in Milton on Saturday November 21, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Livia Cenedese (2008). Dearly loved father of Lori (Mark) Taylor and the late Sandra Cenedese (1984). Cherished Nonno of Jacob, Elise and Avery Taylor. Dear brother of Camillo (Gemma), Alessio and Delia (Francesco). Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sisters Dina and Rina and his brothers Bruno, Angelo and Attilio. Mr. Cenedese had worked at General Motors retiring after 31 years of service. He was a longtime member of Club Italia and a devout parishioner of Our Lady of the Scapular Church. In his later years he enjoyed helping his daughter grow her successful soap making business. A private Funeral Service took place on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Mr. Cenedese, donations to The Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com