1/1
Enrico CENEDESE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Enrico's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
- Passed away peacefully at Martindale Gardens in Milton on Saturday November 21, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Livia Cenedese (2008). Dearly loved father of Lori (Mark) Taylor and the late Sandra Cenedese (1984). Cherished Nonno of Jacob, Elise and Avery Taylor. Dear brother of Camillo (Gemma), Alessio and Delia (Francesco). Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sisters Dina and Rina and his brothers Bruno, Angelo and Attilio. Mr. Cenedese had worked at General Motors retiring after 31 years of service. He was a longtime member of Club Italia and a devout parishioner of Our Lady of the Scapular Church. In his later years he enjoyed helping his daughter grow her successful soap making business. A private Funeral Service took place on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Mr. Cenedese, donations to The Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patterson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved