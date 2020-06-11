It is with sad hearts that the family of Eric Goerz announce his sudden passing into glory on June 9, 2020 at GNGH. In his 88th year, he has gone on to heaven to be home with the Lord and leaves behind his devoted wife Margaret (Weier), loving children Wilma (Stu) Turner and Karl (Pattie) Goerz, beloved grandchildren Carly (Grant) Redman, Shane (Lindsay) Turner, Adam Vilk and Alex and Zachary Goerz and dear great-grandchildren Gus, Cole and Faron. He was a peach farmer but his passion was country gospel music and after the Lincoln County Peach Pickers disbanded he continued on to write over 80 gospel songs and recently had joined his kids singing for the seniors. Eric was predeceased by his older brother Frank (1981), daughter Lois (1998) and grandson Cassidy (1998). He will be missed by his Weier in-laws, Teenie (Henry), Helmut (Sue), Liz (John), Annie (Willie), Agnes (Pete) and John. Private cemetery service will be held on Thursday morning. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to Operation Smile. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 11, 2020.