We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Eric on June 6, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved father of Michael (Christine) Hemmingsen, and Kelly (Patrick) Murphy. Special Grandpa to Lincoln and Benjamin Hemmingsen. Eric will be sadly missed by his siblings Mogens Hemmingsen and Bente Vandyk. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his parents Karl and Edith Hemmingsen. A private family service will take place at Pleasantview Funeral Home and Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If so desired, donations can be made to the Diabetes Association, or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Please share valued memories, or condolences on line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 9, 2020.
