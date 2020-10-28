1/1
Eric Ross HILL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suddenly passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the age of 73. Proud and devoted father of Aaron. Will be sadly missed by his close friend Ken Chowbay. Eric was a retired school teacher and an devoted member of the Big Brother Big Sister Association. In keeping with Eric's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no formal services. Arrangements entrusted to Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel (905-354-5614). If desired, memorial donations in Eric's honour to the Niagara Falls Humane Society would be appreciated. Online tributes may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel
5176 Victoria Ave
Niagara Falls, ON L2E4E3
9053545614
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved