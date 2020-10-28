Suddenly passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the age of 73. Proud and devoted father of Aaron. Will be sadly missed by his close friend Ken Chowbay. Eric was a retired school teacher and an devoted member of the Big Brother Big Sister Association. In keeping with Eric's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no formal services. Arrangements entrusted to Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel (905-354-5614). If desired, memorial donations in Eric's honour to the Niagara Falls Humane Society would be appreciated. Online tributes may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 28, 2020.