Eric SPIECE

It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Eric Richard Spiece on August 27, 2020. Eric leaves an aching hole in his family and friends. Eric is the eldest son of Rick and Sharon, loving brother to Curtis (Tiffany) and Cameron. Funny uncle to Aubrey and Quinten. Lovingly remembered by Gillian. Eric was the beloved grandson of Arnold and Kathy Spiece of Vineland, and Ernie and Charlotte Chiola of Fonthill. He will forever be remembered by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and large extended family. His best buddy Forest will always be waiting for Eric to take him for his walk. Eric's true calling was being an Arborist and he would talk of trees to anyone that would listen. The same is true of hockey and his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs. Family and friends will be received at Tallman's Funeral Home, 3277 King Street, Vineland, ON, on Sunday September 27, 2020 at 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Due to Covid restrictions, masks will be required to enter the funeral home and all physical distancing rules will apply. As well, a private family memorial will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to OGUTS (Ontario Growing Up Through Sports), a charity near and dear to Eric's heart. Please visit https://www.oguts.net/
for information about this organization and to donate www.oguts.net/eric
