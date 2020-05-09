Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Elsbeth (2006). Loving father of Gunther, Robert (Nancy), Andy (Joanne) and Steve (Marlene). Proud Opa of Madeline, Erik, Katie, Jakob, Grace, Audrey and Greta. Predeceased by his sisters Erna Nuss and Olga Hambrock. Erich was a proud General Motors employee. In his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and gardening. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Tabor Manor for their care and compassion. Arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. A private family service and burial will take place. If desired, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Canada. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 9, 2020.