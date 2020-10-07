Erika Werner

Passed away peacefully at McNally House Hospice in Grimsby, Ontario, on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at age 77. She is survived by her devoted husband of 34 years, Kenneth Roach. She was the loving mother of Twylla Fenton, Theo Fenton and his wife Carol Champagne, David Fenton, Tracy Fenton and her spouse Terry Kelly. Proud grandmother to Christina, Joshua, Jason, Bradley, Lynsey, Ryan, Benjamin and Max. Erika is survived by her sister Lore Schafer, who was not only her sister, but her dear friend. She is predeceased by her beloved sister Hildegard Buchwitz. Erika graduated from Beamsville High School in 1960. Erika leaves behind a legacy of exemplary medical care as a registered nurse for over 50 years, deep commitment to her family in Canada and Germany, and profound empathy and kindness for children, animals, and anyone in need. Erika expressed her joy, creativity and generosity through her crocheting, jewelry making and scrapbooking: arts that she perfected and shared over decades. There will be no service. She will be buried at Mount Osborne Cemetery in Beamsville where her sister Hildegard rests, and alongside her cherished parents Anna and Nathanael Werner whose courage and commitment to their daughters brought them to this country 65 years ago. If desired, donations in Erika's name can be made to McNally House Hospice where Erika received the most professional, compassionate care imaginable for her final months. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
