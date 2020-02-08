|
Passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side at Heidehof on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Erwin (2010). She will be sadly missed by her daughter Linda (Rien) and her son Rudy (Eleanor). Loving Oma of Kristel (Tyler), Carmen (Tom), Steven (Nicole), Erik (Laura), Peter and Carter. Erna will be sadly missed by all her great grandchildren Rowan, Reese, Riley, Paige, Emma, Wyatt and Jackson. Predeceased by her daughter Irene. Erna was a devoted member of Club Heidelberg. A sincere thank you to Dr. Galina Arvinte and the wonderful staff at Heidehof for all their amazing care and compassion. Cremation has taken place. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL CHAPEL, (905)-937-4444. A Private Family Funeral will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heidehof Home for the Aged. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 8, 2020