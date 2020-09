The family would like to announce the sudden passing of Ernest Wignall on September 12, 2020 in his 88th year. He is survived by his sister Joan (Fisher), his kids Jeff (Debbie), Jill (Randy), Billy (Patricia), Nancy (Myrna) and several grandkids. The immediate family will be holding a private ceremony at a later date. You had a good kick at the can. See you later Pops.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store