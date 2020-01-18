|
On Tuesday, January 14, our loving husband, cherished father and opa passed peacefully from the arms of those he loved to the arms of his loving Saviour, Jesus Christ. Ernie was born in the Niagara-on-the-Lake cottage hospital, on September 24, 1945, and lived in NOTL all his life. Ernie was a life-time and passionate grape grower, and spent as much time outside as possible. In addition to growing grapes and custom harvesting and trucking, Ernie enjoyed his work as a real estate agent for more than 25 years, and also built a successful equipment sales company, which he continued to run from his hospital bed. He treasured his family, and to the end, was ensuring things were taken care of for them. Ernie's passing relieved him of his pain, but has left, and will continue to leave a gaping hole in our family. Predeceased by his parents, Martin and Frieda Wiens and his brother-in-law Dave Enns, he leaves to mourn his loving wife Susan, cherished children Audrey and Kevin Wall, Denise and Brad Dingman, and grandchildren, Olivia Wall and her boyfriend Milan Mastracci, Sam Wall and his fiancé Hannah Daley, Zach Dingman and Bridgette Dingman and their little dog Mopsy, to whom he always slipped little treats from the table when he thought no one was looking. Also mourning Ernie are his sisters, Elly and Ian Schroeder, Liz Enns, Helen and Jerry Hildebrand, and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. We mourn, but not as those without hope. Visitation will be held at Cornerstone Community Church - Orchard Campus, 434 Hunter Road, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Sunday, January 19th at 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held Monday, January 20th, also at Cornerstone Community Church - Orchard Campus, 10:00 a.m. Interment service at Niagara Lakeshore Cemetery, Lakeshore Road, NOTL following the funeral service, and a light lunch reception at the church after the internment. Full Obituary and Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca Donations in Ernie's memory may be made to Ravi Zacharias International Ministries at rzim.ca, David Jeremiah - Turning Point Ministries at davidjeremiah.org, or Camp Crossroads at campcrossroads.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 18, 2020