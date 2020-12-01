1926 - 2020 Passed away peacefully at Hospice Niagara on November 28, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband to Norma (nee Chambers, 2010), loving father to Donna and Pops to Kevin and Sherri. He is survived by his brother Norman (Barbara) and sisters Elsie (Albert Ash) and Blanche (Jim Boyle). Ernie is predeceased by brothers Charles (Doris), Roy (Pearl), Allan, William, Colin (Jean) and sister Helen (Jim Rutherford). He will be deeply missed by his many nieces and nephews and their children. Ernie was able to see his 10-month old great-great-grandniece, Layla for the first time while he was at hospice. Ernie was a proud WWII Veteran, Senior Past President and Life Member of Merritton Legion Branch 138. He was a huge supporter of the youth through volunteering with the Merritton Athletic Association and the Lincoln and Welland Regiment. Ernie touched the hearts of many people within St. Catharines and surrounding area. Thank you to the incredible staff of both NHS St. Catharines 4-A and Hospice Niagara for the amazing care you provided to Ernie. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. Visitation will take place on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Guests must call the Funeral Home for a visitation appointment - 905 937 4444. The Adams family will have a private funeral service on Friday, December 4, 2020 followed by burial at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. The funeral service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend. The link will be available on the George Darte web memorial for Ernie Adams. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Niagara would be greatly appreciated. "We will remember them." On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation and funeral attendance is limited to 30 percent building capacity. All family and guests attending the visitation or funeral must wear a mask. Family and guests must call the funeral home to book a visitation appointment time 905 937 4444. Family and guests will be seated at social distancing requirements of 2 meters upon entering the Ceremony Room. Cemetery attendance is limited to a pre arranged family request.