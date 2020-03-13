Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
179 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-3483
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
179 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest McCutchen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest "Ross" McCutchen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest "Ross" McCutchen Obituary
Passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020 at Northland Pointe in his 97th year. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Evelyn - 2001. Loving father of Ruthanne, William (Dorien), Robert (Jennifer), Ronald (Elaine), Patricia and Donna Jean (Richard). He will be missed by his 17 grandchildren and by many great grandchildren. Predeceased by his siblings Don, Fred, Bruce, Keith, Jack and Ruth. Ross was a veteran serving overseas in World War II. He held every office up to Zone Commander for the Royal Canadian Legion and was Chief Executive Officer over 7 branches. He was past president of Branch 56 in Port Colborne. Ross was also involved with Scouts and the Port Colborne Air Cadets. The family will receive friends at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Private Interment will follow at Overholt Cemetery, Bethel. If so desired, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -