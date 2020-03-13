|
Passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020 at Northland Pointe in his 97th year. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Evelyn - 2001. Loving father of Ruthanne, William (Dorien), Robert (Jennifer), Ronald (Elaine), Patricia and Donna Jean (Richard). He will be missed by his 17 grandchildren and by many great grandchildren. Predeceased by his siblings Don, Fred, Bruce, Keith, Jack and Ruth. Ross was a veteran serving overseas in World War II. He held every office up to Zone Commander for the Royal Canadian Legion and was Chief Executive Officer over 7 branches. He was past president of Branch 56 in Port Colborne. Ross was also involved with Scouts and the Port Colborne Air Cadets. The family will receive friends at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Private Interment will follow at Overholt Cemetery, Bethel. If so desired, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 13, 2020