Born June 26, 1935, in the Ukraine. Emigrated to Canada in 1948: the best country in the world. I passed away from a wonderful life, thanks to my wife Mary, and our two sons, Mark and Brent, and granddaughter Indeya Elise, our dear relatives, and good friends. I loved food, but an irritable bowel made eating it a painful problem all my life. The church and God's love was my strength. I spent 34 years in education, in Elementary, Secondary, and University, teaching in Canada as well as in England. My hobbies were sports (tennis; hockey); renovating furniture, rebuilding damaged and new homes, together with our sons and Mary. Our 4-year stint in Florida providing affordable housing, gave Mary and me much happiness. My farming attempt was brief, but a good experience for all of us. Life has been a joy - but I look forward to a life hereafter. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 23, 2020.