Ernest (Ernie) PRIES
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born June 26, 1935, in the Ukraine. Emigrated to Canada in 1948: the best country in the world. I passed away from a wonderful life, thanks to my wife Mary, and our two sons, Mark and Brent, and granddaughter Indeya Elise, our dear relatives, and good friends. I loved food, but an irritable bowel made eating it a painful problem all my life. The church and God's love was my strength. I spent 34 years in education, in Elementary, Secondary, and University, teaching in Canada as well as in England. My hobbies were sports (tennis; hockey); renovating furniture, rebuilding damaged and new homes, together with our sons and Mary. Our 4-year stint in Florida providing affordable housing, gave Mary and me much happiness. My farming attempt was brief, but a good experience for all of us. Life has been a joy - but I look forward to a life hereafter. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved