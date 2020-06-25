Born June 26, 1935, in the Ukraine. Emigrated to Canada in 1948: the best country in the world. I passed away from a wonderful life, thanks to my wife Mary, and our two sons, Mark and Brent, and granddaughter Indeya Elise, our dear relatives, and good friends. I loved food, but an irritable bowel made eating it a painful problem all my life. The church and God's love was my strength. I spent 34 years in education, in Elementary, Secondary, and University, teaching in Canada as well as in England. My hobbies were sports (tennis; hockey); renovating furniture, rebuilding damaged and new homes, together with our sons and Mary. Our 4-year stint in Florida providing affordable housing, gave Mary and me much happiness. My farming attempt was brief, but a good experience for all of us. Life has been a joy - but I look forward to a life hereafter. A time of visitation will happen on Thursday, June 25th from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St. Vineland. Because wearing masks are now required inside the funeral home, everyone is encouraged to bring their own or use one that will be provided. Due to COVID restrictions, attendance at the visitation will be monitored and kept to 30% capacity of the chapel. Please follow the direction of the funeral home staff. Private family memorial service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store