Ernest SELMECZI

With heavy hearts, the Selmeczi family announces the sudden passing of loving husband, father and grandfather, Ernest Selmeczi, in the early hours of Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in his 89th year. Ernie, as he was known to his friends, is survived by his wife Marta, sister Baba (Hungary), son Anton (Jade), daughter Andrea (Peter) and only granddaughter, Kyla. He is predeceased by his beloved son, Arnold (2011). 'Erno' will be sadly missed by his extended family & friends in Hungary, his birth place. Ernie had a quick wit and was an engaging storyteller. A trained engineer, he worked first at Thompson Products then later retired as Quality Control Manager from Welland Forge. He was also an avid gardener who was very proud of his backyard. For over 50 years, Ernie worked tirelessly with his wife, Marta, to promote the sport of Rhythmic Gymnastics in the Niagara Region and in 2019, he was the recipient of Gymnastics Ontario's highest honour, the Gene Sutton Special Achievement Award. In memory of Ernie and in lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Catharines General Hospital would be appreciated by the family. The visitation will take place at George Darte Funeral Home, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 6-8 P.M. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 169 St. Paul Crescent, St. Catharines on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11 A.M. with reception to follow. The burial will be held privately at a later date. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
