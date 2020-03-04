|
Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Welland Hospital at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Florindo - 1995. Loving mother of Maria Di Gaetano (Pietro), John Di Nunzio (Rose) and the late Nick Di Nunzio (Donna). Caring Nonna of Marisa Roselli (Ralph), Clara Giancola (Danny), Tina Spagnuolo (Chris), Dino Di Gaetano (Lori), Johnny Di Nunzio (Angele), Carlo Di Nunzio (Silvie), Lisa Paris, Laura Di Pietro (Peter), and bis-nonna to Alex, Andrew, Marcus, Luca, Leo, Mika, Veda, Matteo, Alessio, Nick, Daniel and Joey. She is survived by her siblings Frank Milantoni (Jackie), Maria Pasquini (late Sebastian), by her brother in-law Antonio Di Nunzio (Nella) as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Giovanni Milantoni and Maria Aurelia Fattore, her beloved son Nick, grandson Chuck Di Nunzio, and by her siblings Angela and Gino. Lucia was a beautiful lady whose smile and laughter touched the lives of everyone she met. She always welcomed her friends and family with a warm smile and hot espresso. She was an expert in the kitchen and cooking was her passion that brought so many people together with her famous homemade pasta, meatballs and sauce that nobody could replicate. Her life treasures were her family and friends. Her 9 grandchildren will forever snuggle up with the warm blankets she lovingly knitted for each of them. May she find eternal comfort as she is re-united with her beloved husband, parents, son Nick, grandson Chuck and so many of her Tombola friend group. The Di Nunzio family will receive friends at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Thursday from 3 - 5 & 7 - 9 p.m. Vigil prayers will be recited at the funeral home Thursday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Therese of Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 379 Fares Street, Port Colborne at 10:30 a.m. with Father Michael Andrysiak as celebrant. Rite of Committal with entombment will follow at Pleasantview Mausoleum. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to McMaster Children's Hospital. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 4, 2020