Passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the age of 65. Predeceased by his parents Erich and Emma. He will be missed by his younger brothers Ted (Darlene) and Bernie (Angelika) and his nephew Leighton (Emily). Erwin was a dedicated teacher retiring from E.L. Crossley after many years of teaching. He was generous to a fault and never wanted any recognition. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Due to the current situation with Covid-19 a private burial has taken place. There will be a service to celebrate his life at a later date. In keeping with Erwin's wishes, help a neighbor, friend or family in need. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 3, 2020