Estella "Marie" MASTERSON
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Marie on August 22, 2020, in her 92nd year. Marie is predeceased by her husband Stanley (1994) and two great-grandchildren Alexis and Christian. Survived by her children Sheila and Alan Brooks, Bev and Don Mikulinski, Colleen and Frank Briggs and Jamie and Barbara Masterson. Loving and cherished grandmother to Anne (Timothy), Graham (Cindy), Patrick (Theresa), Lauren (Rob), Daryl (Mandy), Briar (Andrew), Christopher, Jamie (Kristina), Sarah (Yannik) and Leah. She was proud to be a special GG to 13 great-grandchildren. Marie grew up in North Bay and after marrying Stanley, they moved to St. Catharines where their children were raised. Our parents travelled by station wagon extensively with their kids around the continent; and by plane with each other around the world. We wish to thank and acknowledge the wonderful care our mother received from the staff at Extendicare, especially Dr. Halliday and nurse Addie. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family funeral will be held at Butler Funeral Home, St. Catharines. Burial at Pleasantview Cemetery, Fonthill. Online condolences may be made at www.butlerniagara.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 25, 2020.
Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel
424 Niagara Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4W3
(905) 646-6322
