It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved mother and Nonna at Millennium Trail Manor on Wednesday October 7, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Biagio Stante (2007). Loving mother of John (Lisa) Stante and Lucia Stante (Erdal). Dear Nonna of Nicole and Julia. Dear sister of the late Enrico Dardes, the late Felice Dardes and Dorina (Angelo) Gullo, all of Italy and Mario Dardes of the U.S.A. Dear sister-in-law of Michele (Lisa) Stante, the late Giuseppe and Connie Stante of Niagara Falls, Tonino (Amelia) Stante, Anna (the late Raffaele) Mariuggi and Maria (the late Biagio) of Italy. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews in Canada and Italy. Predeceased by her parents Antonio and Angelina Dardes. Esterina worked at the Happy Wanderer German Restaurant for 30 years. Her passions were cooking and sewing. She also cherished the time spent with her granddaughters. A special thank you to the compassionate staff at Millennium Trail Manor who took wonderful care of our mother. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Sunday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Church, with Rite of Entombment to follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mrs. Stante, donations to The Alzheimer Society Niagara Foundation would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com