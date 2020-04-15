Home

Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home, on Monday, April 13 in her 82nd year. She is reunited with her husband Gordon (September 29,2019). Loving mother of Sandra Mazzone (Carlo) and Lori Rose (Cameron). Cherished Nan of Michael Mazzone (Ashley). Treasured sister of Grace Beke (Hans), William Poole (Marilyn) and the late Martha Horlick. She will be remembered fondly by her nieces, nephews and her many close friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Gruber, Dr. Bertley, and Dr. Delrue for their years of care; and also recognize the staff at The Lung Diagnostic Assessment Program and The Walker Family Cancer Centre for their kindness and compassion over the past few weeks. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to the Rankin Cancer Care Run, the Canadian Diabetes Association or a . As per Esther's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life for family members will happen at a later date. Online condolences available at butlerniagara.ca BUTLER (905) 646-6322.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 15, 2020
