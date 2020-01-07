|
|
Passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Welland Hospital, at 95 years of age. She is now reunited with her beloved husband Peter (2008). She will be lovingly remembered by her brother Joseph Horvath, her nephews Richard Bosetti, Basil Della Valle (Carol-Ann), niece Linda Wehlann, great-nieces Tara Doan (Scott), Lana Szabo Aleksiejuk (Jan), Jennifer Reid (Dylan), Andrea Dragicevic, great-nephews Chris Bosetti, David Della Valle (Dawn), Adam Della Valle, Brian Della Valle, Garth Wehlann (Jennifer). Ethel will be sadly missed by many great-great-nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Ann Horvath, her sister Elizabeth Beleski, brother-in-law Pat (Leona) Della Valle, nephew Les (Betty) Szabo, niece Linda Bosetti, great-nephew Darryl Bosetti and other family members. Family and friends will be received at J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street, Welland on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 3 - 7 p.m. Vigil prayers will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 3 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated in the Parish Community of St. Kevin on Saturday, January 11th at 10 a.m. followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. To honour Ethel's love of cooking and baking for others, as well as her passion for education, the family would appreciate donations to the Parish Community of St Kevin Harvest Kitchen or the Education Foundation of Niagara. Online memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.