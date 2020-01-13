|
Passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Gilmore Lodge, at 95 years of age. She is now reunited with her beloved husband Joseph (2003). Dear mother of Nancy Vince, Monica Meaton, Peggy (Carlo) Zazzaretta, Joseph Paul Vince, loving grandmother of Taylor G.L. She will be missed by her nieces, nephews, family and friends. Predeceased by her parents Mary and Gabor Nitransky, and her brother William Nitransky. Ethel was a very loving and devoted mother. She was a member of Our Lady of Hungary Church. She was a gifted cook, enjoyed writing poetry and was an exceptional hairstylist. She supported her family through her love, strength and unconditional devotion. Mom, we drew our strength from you then and now. We love and miss you mama, and you will live in our hearts forever. The family wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to all staff at Gilmore Lodge for the compassion and care shown to our mother and family. Arrangements entrusted to J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street, Welland. Private family interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. As expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Hungary Church. Online memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 13, 2020