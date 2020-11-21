1/1
Eugene KURZAWSKI
It is with heavy hearts that we sadly announce the peaceful passing of Eugene Kurzawski on November 18, 2020 in his 88th year. Devoted partner and best friend to Dorothy Jones. Beloved father to Steve (Leanne). Cherished brother to Christine Sime, Michael Kurzawski and the late Chester Kurzawski. He will be deeply missed by his grandchildren Michael and Rylee. Eugene will be fondly remembered by Mike, Linda and Sarah Patrick as well as his nieces, nephews and friends. In accordance with Eugene's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family service will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Alzheimer Society of Niagara would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com. "Forever in our hearts"


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 21, 2020.
