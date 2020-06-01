Eugere ROBITAILLE
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the age of 74. Loving husband of Darlene, much loved father of Richard, Anthony, Renata and Leeairra and dear papa of Glen, Nathan, Ivory and Shyainne. He will be dearly missed by his sisters Colette and Jeannette, brothers Rosie and Ron, nieces Sharon and Shirley, nephew P.J., his entire family and his many friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of life at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Community Living Port Colborne. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 1, 2020.
